“बल्लवपुर की रूपकथा” : Founder’s 2024 Hindi Play at Rose Bowl

The Hindi Founder’s Play of 2024, Ballavpur ki Roopkatha by Mr. Badal Sircar, was a resounding success. Produced by Mr. Devender Kumar Mishra and directed by Shaaranjai Singh, the play captivated audiences at The Rose Bowl. The tension that once filled the air as the fate of Bhoopati’s house sale hung in the balance is now fondly remembered, while the excitement surrounding the clash between Haldar and Choudhary left viewers on the edge of their seats. The performance showcased the unwavering dedication of both students and faculty, continuing The Doon School’s proud tradition of excellence in theatre.