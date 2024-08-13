11th Edition of Young Entrepreneurs’ Conference: A Catalyst for Change

The Department of Accounts, Commerce, and Economics organized the 11th Edition of the Young Entrepreneurs’ Conference on 2nd and 3rd August 2024. Eighteen teams, each represented by eight delegates and one teacher escort, participated in this inspiring event. The energy, innovation, and collaboration displayed by the attendees were remarkable, showcasing brilliant minds converging to share insights, tackle challenges, and propose solutions. Discussions on agility, market dynamics, and the future of business were both thought-provoking and impactful.

Anant Jain served as the YEC President, leading a conference that featured five committees, each addressing a key aspect of entrepreneurship. Daksh Raj Arora led the Marketing Committee in exploring innovative marketing solutions. Vatsal Goel headed Mock Stock, simulating real-time market dynamics. X Pitch, chaired by Aaryan Kayal, scrutinized entrepreneurial ideas from an investor’s perspective. Udathveer Singh Pasricha led the IPL Auction, which addressed ethical dilemmas in simulated auctions. Aryavardhan Agarwal directed the Crisis Committee, focusing on reducing the US Dollar’s dominance in global trade.

The conference concluded with a closing ceremony, featuring Mr. S.P. Kandpal, Retired Deputy Managing Director of SBI, as the chief guest. Welham Boys’ emerged as overall winners, with YPS Mohali as the runner-up.