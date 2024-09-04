The Doon School Shooting team showcased an impressive performance at the 22nd Uttarakhand State Shooting Championship, held at the R.I.S.S. Shooting Range in Poundha, Dehradun. Among 1500 participants, our students secured multiple medals in the .22 firearm category.

Damian Garg won a Bronze in the Standard Pistol (ISSF) Junior Men category and a Silver in the Centre Fire Pistol Men category. The team of Dhairya Veer Khanna, Ranbir Singh, and Ekaraj Makkar claimed Silver in the Sports Pistol Junior Men Team event. Additionally, Arinjay Begani earned a Bronze in the Standard Pistol Junior Men category.

Ten boys qualified for the pre-national and India Open competitions.