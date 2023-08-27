The Doon School hosted the 34th Kamla-Jeevan Inter School Hindi Debating Competition August 24th to 26th, 2023. Eminent schools from across the nation participated enthusiastically, engaging in enlightening deliberations spanning topics from science to philosophy.

Exhibiting remarkable prowess, The Doon School’s teams, namely, The Doon School A and The Doon School B, showcased their exceptional debating skills. The Doon School A, comprising Aaditya Agarwal, Riddhim Agarwal, and Aryavardhan Agarwal, secured victory in the semi-finals and emerged triumphant as the ultimate winners.

In 1989, Mr. Amar Nath Dar, a former English Master at The Doon School, bestowed this esteemed competition with the names of his parents, Mrs. Kamla Dar and Mr. Jiwan Dar, to immortalize their values and contributions. This 34-year legacy stands enriched by the profound influence of these esteemed individuals.

Congratulations extend to all participating schools: Mayo College Girls School, Welham Girls School, Welham Boys School, RIMC, Unison World School, St. Joseph’s Academy, Mussoorie International School, and Daly College, Indore.

