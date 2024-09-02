35th Edition of Kamla Jeeva Inter-School Hindi Debates

The Doon School hosted its 35th Edition of the Kamla Jeevan Inter-School Hindi Debates from 29th August to 31st August. The competition witnessed participation from 16 schools, including The Doon School Foot team which consisted of Aryavardhan Agarwal, Arnav Tiwari and Aditya Shashank Agarwal. The first two days consisted of 4 preliminary rounds and the quarter-finals, after which four teams qualified for the semi-finals.

The finals were held between The Doon School Foot and RIMC, where The Doon School Foot emerged as the Winner.

The following are the results of the competition:

1. Best Speaker: Aryavardhan Agarwal

2. Most Promising Speaker: Arnav Tiwari

3. Best Speaker Of the Tournament: Aryavardhan Agarwal

Congratulations to all participating teams and the organising committee for making this event successful.