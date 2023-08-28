The Doon School team comprising Arjun Mitra, Krtin Goel, and Vivaan Sood secured a First position at the 47th Brother CJ Bergin Gold Medal English Debates hosted by St. George’s College, Mussoorie.

After engaging in five rounds of riveting debates, the team emerged as the undeniable champions. Kudos to Krtin Goel for clinching the Most Promising Speaker award in the Semi-Final Round, Arjun Mitra for his exceptional prowess as the Best Speaker in the 2nd Preliminary Round, and to Vivaan Sood, who stole the spotlight with an outstanding collection of accolades, including the prestigious title of the overall Best Speaker of the tournament.

Congratulations!

