After 7 rounds of enthralling debating, The Doon School Foot team, comprising Aryaveer Agrawal, Karan Agrawal, and Sai Arjun won the 66th Chuckerbutty Memorial Debates. Along the way, the team met The Emerald Heights International School, Vasant Valley School, Vivek High School. In a unanimous decision, The Doon School team beat GEMS Modern Academy Dubai, which also represents the National Debating of UAE, in the Finals on Sunday, 29th October.

Karan Agrawal was adjudged the Best Speaker of the final round, as well as the overall Best Speaker of the tournament along with Zyna Dhillon from Invictus International School.