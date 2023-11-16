Apply for the AY 2024-2025 Scholarship (Last Date - 20th December 2023) Important Dates at a Glance - Spring Term 2024 Important Dates at a Glance - Autumn Term (2023) & Spring Term 2024
  66th Chuckerbutty Memorial Debates

After 7 rounds of enthralling debating, The Doon School Foot team, comprising Aryaveer Agrawal, Karan Agrawal, and Sai Arjun won the 66th Chuckerbutty Memorial Debates. Along the way, the team met The Emerald Heights International School, Vasant Valley School, Vivek High School. In a unanimous decision, The Doon School team beat GEMS Modern Academy Dubai, which also represents the National Debating of UAE, in the Finals on Sunday, 29th October.

Karan Agrawal was adjudged the Best Speaker of the final round, as well as the overall Best Speaker of the tournament along with Zyna Dhillon from Invictus International School.