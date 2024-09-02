The 67th edition of Chuckerbutty Memorial Debates, hosted by The Doon School between the 29th of August and 1st of September, 2024, saw participation of twenty-six schools from around the country. The debates were held in the World Schools’ Debating Format and after an intense debating series over three days, the two teams that qualified for the final were, The Doon School, Foot and Vasant Valley School. In one of the finest debating finals witnessed in School in recent years, VVS clinched the coveted title thus winning the 67th Chucks Memorial Debates, 2024.

We are grateful to the judges for their association with us throughout the event and helping us with adjudications.