77th Independence Day Celebration at The Doon School

Posted on : August 15, 2023

Amidst the historic walls of The Doon School, a vibrant tapestry of patriotism unfolded on the 77th Independence Day. With hearts brimming with pride, students and masters united to commemorate the day when we unfurled our tricolor dreams, in the esteemed presence of Chief Guest Col Vikram Kadian, SM, Commandant RIMC, Dehradun.

As Rabindranath Tagore aptly said, “Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high,” our young minds resonated with these sentiments, embracing the spirit of freedom and progress under the watchful gaze of a true leader.

#TheDoonSchool #IndependenceDay #LifeAtDoon #ProudIndian