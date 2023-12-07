The 86th Inter House Athletics Championship 2023 showcased remarkable athletic prowess and record-breaking performances. Darius Advay Sharma Kashmir House set a new Junior Category High Jump record at 1.56 meters, while Rynard Gordon (Exchange Student) surpassed the Medium Category High Jump record with a height of 1.67 meters. Shashank Dhiman of Tata House claimed victory in the Pentathlon.

Notably, Darius Advay Sharma and Rynard Gordon were named Best Athletes in the Junior and Medium categories, respectively, while Anant Jain of Tata House received the prestigious Mumtaz Ahmed Trophy for the Best Athlete of the Championship.

In the Marching Cake event, Tata House secured the top spot.

House-wise, Tata House won the Senior Cup, followed by Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kashmir & Oberoi. Whereas Medium Cup was taken by Hyderabad House followed by Tata, Kashmir, Oberoi & Jaipur and Junior Cup was bagged by Kashmir house followed by Jaipur, Oberoi, Tata & Hyderabad.

The event celebrated outstanding athleticism and sportsmanship across categories, making it a memorable championship.