87th Inter House Athletics Championship 2024

After nearly two decades, the Inter House Athletics Championship coincided with the start of the Founder’s Day celebrations, allowing parents to witness the young Doscos’ athletic prowess. Air Marshal Brijesh Dhar Jayal (101 T, 1951) honoured the occasion as the Chief Guest.

The championship saw thrilling performances and multiple new records. Abhay Pratap Verma set a new High Jump record in the Medium Category by clearing an impressive 1.67 meters. Sushil Kasi shattered the 200 meters record in the Medium Category with a time of 23.88 seconds, showcasing his speed. Udathveer Singh Pasricha broke the 100 meters record in the Senior Category, clocking 11.25 seconds, while Kovid Kagdee set a new 110-meter hurdles record in the Senior Category with 16.31 seconds. Exchange student Calvin Wagner claimed victory in the Pentathlon event.

The championship also recognized the best athletes, with Aayan Shrivastava and Jaydhen Bhutia winning in the Junior Category, and Sushil Kasi dominating the Medium Category. The prestigious Mumtaz Ahmed Trophy for the best overall athlete was awarded to Udathveer Singh Pasricha for his exceptional performance.

Tata House emerged as the overall winner, taking home the House Cup, Junior’s Cup, Medium’s Cup, and Marching Cake.