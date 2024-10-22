89th Founder’s Day at The Doon School: A Celebration of Excellence and Legacy

The 89th Founder’s Day at The Doon School showcased its unwavering commitment to holistic development. Mr. Anoop Bishnoi, Chairman of the Board, emphasized curriculum enhancement, while Headmaster Dr. Jagpreet Singh expressed heartfelt gratitude to the school’s generous donors.

Chief Guest Col Rajyavardhan Rathore (Retd), Padma Shri, AVSM, Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award, Cabinet Minister, Govt of Rajasthan and National Spokesperson BJP, delivered inspiring life lessons that resonated with students, parents, and teachers alike. School Captain Arjun Prakash highlighted the strong emotional bonds between students and teachers that define the Doon experience. The event concluded with a captivating musical performance, celebrating tradition, knowledge, and culture.

Stay tuned for more updates on Founder 2024!