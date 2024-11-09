A Week of Wildlife Learning and Conservation: An Unforgettable Experience

The NEST Society of The Doon School in collaboration with Corbett Tiger Reserve, & Unison World School organized a series of exciting wildlife activities for nature and conservation to celebrate National Wildlife Week 2024.

The birdwatching event kicked off on Day 1 at UWS, led by an expert from the Wildlife Institute of India, where students identified 22 bird species and witnessed incredible displays of black kites. On Day 2, a wildlife photography workshop, conducted by Ms. Neha Parmar, equipped students with valuable skills, followed by a fascinating owling session on the Doon Campus. Guided by Dr. Arpit Deomurari, students learned how to track and identify owls in their natural habitat.

Throughout the week, engaging workshops like bird sketching and nest-making provided hands-on experiences, fostering creativity and teamwork. The Director, of Corbett Tiger Reserve, Dr. Saket Badola’s powerful talk on tiger conservation and biodiversity at Jim Corbett National Park left students inspired by India’s remarkable efforts in increasing the tiger population.

Students also visited the Dehradun Zoo, observed rare species, and enjoyed a documentary screening on conservation and sustainability. The closing ceremony at Raj Bhawan was a memorable conclusion, where students attended an environmental exhibition and heard from Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd.) about Uttarakhand’s rich biodiversity.

The week’s activities left a lasting impact, reminding students of the critical importance of living in harmony with nature.