The Doon School Athletics team made history by clinching the championship trophy in the boys’ category for the second consecutive year at the All-India IPSC Athletics Meet 2024, held at Punjab Public School, Nabha, from 5th to 7th November.

A contingent of 17 boys delivered stellar performances, amassing multiple medals.

Key highlights include:

• Udathveer Pasricha (373 K): 5 Golds, including 100m, 200m, 400m, and two relays; declared Best Athlete.

• Golds in relays (4x100m, 4x400m).

• Individual Golds: Arjun Prakash (Long Jump), Kovid Kagdee (110m Hurdles).

• Total medal tally: 7 Gold, 6 Silver, 1 Bronze.

Teamwork and dedication marked this exceptional achievement.