Emerald Heights International School in Indore proudly hosted the 18th All India IPSC Shooting Championship. The event drew participants from across the country, creating an atmosphere of fierce competition and camaraderie.

Among the standout performances, a remarkable The Doon School team comprising Damian Garg, Ranbir Singh, and Arinjay Begani showcased their exceptional talents in the .177 air pistol under 17 Boys team category. Their collective efforts earned them a well-deserved SILVER MEDAL, a testament to their dedication and proficiency in the sport.