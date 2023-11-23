Apply for the AY 2024-2025 Scholarship (Last Date - 20th December 2023) Important Dates at a Glance - Spring Term 2024 Important Dates at a Glance - Autumn Term (2023) & Spring Term 2024
THE DOON SCHOOL

All – India IPSC Shooting Championship

Emerald Heights International School in Indore proudly hosted the 18th All India IPSC Shooting Championship. The event drew participants from across the country, creating an atmosphere of fierce competition and camaraderie.

Among the standout performances, a remarkable The Doon School team comprising Damian Garg, Ranbir Singh, and Arinjay Begani showcased their exceptional talents in the .177 air pistol under 17 Boys team category. Their collective efforts earned them a well-deserved SILVER MEDAL, a testament to their dedication and proficiency in the sport.