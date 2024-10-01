All India IPSC Tennis Championship 2024: Modern School Shines as Overall Champions

The Doon School, Dehradun, hosted the prestigious All India IPSC Tennis Championship 2024. In the team events, Daly College, Indore, won the Under-14 category, while Modern School, Barakhamba Road, secured the Under-17 title and emerged as overall champions. The Under-19 title went to The Emerald Heights International School, Indore.

In the individual competition, Modern School’s Niyansh and Ahaan Khanna won the Under-14 and Under-17 categories respectively. Kanishak Khathuria from Emerald Heights claimed the Under-19 title.

Modern School Barakhamba Road was crowned overall champion, showcasing its dominance across multiple categories.