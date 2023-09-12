We are delighted to announce a remarkable achievement of The Doon School team of five talented individuals: Anant Jain, Arjun Mitra, Dharma Kheni, Maanat Bhadani, and Rohan Jalan, who participated in the prestigious British International Education Association (BIEA) Youth STEM Competition 2023.

In the Sustainable Cities Development category, they presented an innovative plan to create carbon-neutral buildings in Slavutych, Ukraine. We are proud to share that their outstanding efforts have earned them the title of Worldwide Runners-Up in this global competition.

This achievement underscores their unwavering commitment to sustainability and excellence in STEM. Please join us in extending our heartfelt congratulations to this exceptional team for their extraordinary accomplishment.