Celebrating Kathakali: Krishna Sudama Friendship

SPIC MACAY orchestrated a cultural extravaganza at the BML Munjal Auditorium, featuring the illustrious Kathakali dancer, Shri Kalamanadan Ramchandran Unnithan. Drawing inspiration from the timeless tale of Krishna-Sudama friendship, the performance unfolded the nuances of camaraderie and devotion.

Shri Kalamanadan and his troupe infused the classical art form with passion and precision, captivating the audience with their expressive storytelling and intricate movements. Students from various schools were privileged to witness this captivating portrayal, immersing themselves in the rich tapestry of Indian mythology and culture.

The evening echoed with applause and admiration, celebrating not only the artistry of Kathakali but also the enduring bonds of friendship.