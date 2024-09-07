The 9th edition of The Doon School College Fair 2024 was a significant event, showcasing a diverse range of higher education opportunities to students from Dehradun and Mussoorie. It saw the participation of 96 Institutions from the US, UK, Canada, Europe, Australia, Dubai, Hong Kong, Japan, and for the first time, New Zealand. Representatives from organisations such as Education USA, the British Council, and Campus France were also present, providing valuable insights into higher education opportunities abroad.

This annual event serves as an excellent opportunity for students to explore various academic paths, learn about international admission processes, and continues to be a vital resource for students seeking to explore global education pathways.

We express our deepest gratitude to all participants whose contributions were essential to the success of this event.