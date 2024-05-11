The participants joined together us on a transformative journey of community service at Purkul Youth Development Society. The participants of Summer at Doon Leadership Programme painted the campus and make a positive impact on the lives of others.

In the spirit of “aristocracy of service” at The Doon School, they learned the value of giving back and making a difference in the society. Through their selfless efforts, they not only beautified the surroundings but also experienced the joy of serving others.