Cooking STA Students Explore Culinary Arts at Hyatt Centric Dehradun

Ten students from The Doon School’s Cooking STA (Spare Time Activity), guided by Dr. Suruchi Mishra and Ms. Neha Rawat, visited Hyatt Centric Dehradun for a hands-on culinary session.

During the visit, students had the exceptional opportunity to engage with the hotel’s chefs, who shared invaluable cooking tips and techniques. This interactive session allowed students to learn firsthand from industry professionals, deepening their understanding of the culinary arts.

Following the session, students relished a delightful lunch at the hotel, appreciating the exquisite flavors and presentation of the dishes. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Hyatt Centric Dehradun for their warm hospitality and for sharing their expertise with our students.