D Form Hindi Debating League 2024 Concludes with Enthusiastic Participation

The D Form Hindi Debating League 2024 was successfully organized, with D Form students taking part in an introductory workshop led by senior members of the school’s Bharat Vani Society. Post-workshop, students were divided into teams of three and participated in multiple rounds of debate featuring various formats.

Teams ‘प्रखर’ and ‘मुखर’ reached the final round, where they debated the motion “असफलता ही सफलता की कुंजी है.” Team ‘प्रखर,’ consisting of Swarit Chaudhary, Rehan Kothari, and Eeshwar Sandhu, emerged victorious after a closely contested debate.

Ishwar Pratap Sandhu was awarded Best Speaker, while Aviraj Singhvi was named Most Promising Speaker.