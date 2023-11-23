The Doon School Athletics team participated in Dehradun District Athletics Meet held at The Doon School Grounds. Our team exhibited outstanding performance by emerging as Winner of Boys Under 20 category and Runner’s up in Overall Championship in boy’s category. Contingent was also awarded with Fair Play Trophy and adjudged as 1st Runner’s up in March Past in boy’s category. Udathveer Pasricha (373 K) was declared as ‘Best Athlete’ in boys Under 20 category. The team won a total of 33 medals, including 10 Gold, 12 Silver and 11 Bronze medals.

Details of medal winners are as follows:

Under 20 age category

1. Gold in 4 x 100 meters relay by team comprised of:

a. Neil Bulchandani (312 H)

b. Anant Jain (440 T)

c. Raghuraaj Singh Sodhi (293 T)

d. Udathveer Pasricha (373 K)

2. Gold in 200 meters and 400 meters by Udathveer Pasricha (373 K)

3. Gold in High Jump by Dhruv Murugappan (272 T)

4. Gold in 100 meters and Silver in 200 meters by Neil Bulchandani (312 H)

5. Gold in Shot Put and Silver in Discus Throw by Samvit Singh (418 T)

6. Silver in Javelin throw by Shashank Dhiman (447 T)

7. Silver in Long Jump by Anant Jain (440 T)

8. Silver in Shot Put by Roohan Singh (268 H)

9. Bronze in 100 meters by Raghuraaj Singh Sodhi (293 T)

Under 18 age category

10. Gold in High Jump by Arin Modi (308 H)

11. Silver in High Jump by Arav Khanal (391 O)

12. Silver in 100 meters by Shardul Singh Raghuvanshi (317 H)

13. Bronze in 4 x 100 meters relay by team comprised of:

a. Syeon Bajaj (389 J)

b. Riddhim Agarwal (254 O)

c. Vivaan Malik (281 J)

d. Shardul Singh Raghuvanshi (317 H)

Under 16 age category

14. Silver in 4 x 100 meters relay by team comprised of:

a. Kovid Kagdee (552 H)

b. Darius Advay Sharma (40 K)

c. Barun Borgoyari (617 T)

d. Loechin Phangcho (98 H)

15. Bronze in 200 meters by Kovid Kagdee (552 H)

16. Bronze in 400 meters by Shushil K. (232 T)

Under 14 age category

17. Silver in Shot Put by Rannanjay Dave (31 O)

18. Bronze in 4 x 100 meters relay by team comprised of:

a. Kaif Vasaiwala Khanji (79 K)

b. Abhinav Dangwal (115 J)

c. Keshav Kumar (223 O)

d. Udayaditya Samanta (202 H)