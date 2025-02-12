Doon School Delegation Engages at Duke of Edinburgh’s IAYP Event 2025

The Doon School delegation at Duke of Edinburgh’s IAYP Event

A delegation from The Doon School attended the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award for Young People (IAYP) program at The British School, New Delhi, presided over by HRH Prince Edward, Chairman, The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award.

The Doon School has been a proud participant in the IAYP Award Program since 1967. Our students—Vatsal Goel, Arjun Gupta, Arnav Tiwari, Vedant Gupta, and Madhav Mehra—along with Award Leader Mr. Arvind Dethe, showcased their achievements through an engaging exhibit featuring expeditions, community service, and sports.

A highlight was interacting with HRH Prince Edward, discussing their experiences and passions. The event strengthened connections with other schools and broadened perspectives on skill-building and service.

A truly inspiring day!