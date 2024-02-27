Dosco’s Compassion in Action: Empowering Lives Through Food Drive

The Doon School initiated a Food Drive at Akhil Bharatiya Mahila Aashram and Thakurpur Basti on February 24th and 25th. Inspired by the difficulties observed in a prior Medical Drive, students were determined to deliver nourishing meals and create awareness.

Led by the Social Service Secretary – Yanglem Akash Singh, both the excursions were wholly successful, an effort to be upkept in the near future. It is also to be noted that the food items were wholly prepared by the students under the supervision of the CDH Staff. An awareness drive regarding the beneficial schemes of the government was also undertaken by Aryavardhan Agarwal for the Thakurpur Community. The Doscos have, and will, upkeep this effort in a bid to stand true to their roots as actual “Aristocrats of Service”.

Headmaster Dr. Jagpreet Singh stressed zero wastage, responsible resource use, and a drug-free environment for a sustainable and healthy community.

During the event, Mr. Hemant Chaudhary, Mr. H. Prabhu Raj, and Mr. Chandan Singh Ghughtyal shared success stories to motivate the audience. Catering Manager Mr. Kamal Thakur, Ms. Rajinder Sethi, and Nutritionist Ms. Aparna also inspired attendees with their success stories. Student leaders – Yanglem Akash Singh and Aryavardhan delivered motivational speeches, sharing their experiences and guidance.