DSMUN 2024: A Remarkable Gathering of Future Leaders

The Doon School successfully hosted the largest-ever edition of its Model United Nations Conference from August 16th to 18th, 2024. The 17th edition of DSMUN brought together more than 440 delegates from 40 schools nationwide, featuring 11 diverse and challenging committees. This conference marked a significant milestone in its history, reflecting The Doon School’s commitment to fostering global awareness and diplomatic skills among young minds.

The conference commenced with an inspiring Opening Ceremony held at the BML Munjal Auditorium. Mr. Shishir Priyadarshi, a distinguished alumnus of The Doon School and an influential figure in international trade, graced the event as the chief guest. Mr. Priyadarshi, who has served as a Director at the World Trade Organization (WTO), shared his insights on the importance of diplomacy and global cooperation. His address resonated deeply with the young delegates, setting a motivational tone for the days to follow.

Following the opening ceremony, the Secretariat’s Dinner at Viceroy Grand provided a platform for delegates and organizers to interact informally, fostering camaraderie. Day 2 of the conference was particularly eventful, featuring the introduction of a Joint Crisis Committee for the first time in DSMUN history. This new addition was hailed as a resounding success by participants, who engaged in intense deliberations on global crises.

The conference reached its peak during the Headmaster’s Dinner and delegate dance, where delegates celebrated their shared experiences. The final day featured the Closing Ceremony, where Ms. Ruchira Kamboj, the first Indian woman diplomat to serve as Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations in New York, addressed the audience as the chief guest. With an illustrious career that includes being India’s Ambassador to Bhutan and UNESCO, Ms. Kamboj provided invaluable insights into leadership and diplomacy. Her words left a lasting impression on the 750 attendees, inspiring them to pursue excellence in their future endeavors.

The conference concluded with Welham Boys’ School being awarded the Best Delegation, a testament to their outstanding participation. DSMUN 2024 provided an exceptional platform for delegates to engage, learn, and grow, making it a truly unforgettable experience.