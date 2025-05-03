DSMUN 2025 Secretariat

The DSMUN Secretariat is delighted to invite you to The Doon School Model United Nations Conference, 2025

Founded in 2007, DSMUN is one of Asia’s largest student-led MUN conferences. Whether participating in fierce debates or drafting resolutions to some of the most pressing global issues, DSMUN has allowed delegates to voice their opinions fearlessly and, in the process, forged lasting bonds with fellow delegates. With over 400 delegates participating in the conference every year, each committee tests each delegate, not just on their intellectual prowess, but also on their emotional quotient; their ability to lead as well as to follow, to compete as well as to collaborate, and to persuade as well as to be convinced.

For the past 18 years, DSMUN has strived to present a very realistic simulation of the nuances of active diplomacy and hopes to continue doing so.

Looking forward to a great conference!