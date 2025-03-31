Encouraging Holistic Growth Through Co-Curricular Activities

At The Doon School, co-curricular activities are an integral part of the learning experience, providing students with opportunities to develop essential skills beyond academics. Regular sessions in creative writing, scientific quizzes, debating, dramatics, and more help students refine their analytical thinking, communication, and leadership abilities.

D Form students explored storytelling in a Creative Writing Workshop, followed by a Scientific Quiz and Presentation by NEST and Quiz Societies. They also honed their debating and public speaking skills. MUN participants practiced diplomacy, while others engaged in a mock Hindi debate. The Infinity Society encouraged abstract discussions, and C Form students explored dramatics. C & B Form students focused on personal safety in a Self-Defence Workshop by STRIKE.