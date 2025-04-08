Exploring Marine Engineering & Global Diplomacy: An Insightful Session at The Doon School

The Doon School hosted an engaging session with Mr. Bram Vanderpitte, Managing Director of ISDPL (a DEME Group subsidiary), and Ms. Babette Desfossez, Trade & Investment Commissioner at the Embassy of Belgium. Mr. Vanderpitte discussed marine engineering, ocean dredging, and its impact on global trade, while Ms. Desfossez highlighted Belgium-India economic ties.

The session, facilitated by alumnus Mr. Alok Sinha (Batch of 1972), offered students valuable industry insights. This interaction helped students connect classroom learning with real-world applications, inspiring many to explore careers in marine engineering, trade, and diplomacy.