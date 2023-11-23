Falcon Uttarakhand State Squash Championship 2023
The Falcon Uttarakhand State Squash Championship 2023 featured notable participation from students of The Doon School.
1) Vedang Goel
2) Arav Sharma
3) Ranveer Tomar
4) Vir Sandhu Jr.
5) Vir Sandhu Sr.
6) Zorawar Sandhu
7) Yohaan Marda
Results:
Bronze Medal in U-15 Category:
1) Vir Sandhu Jr.
2) Yohaan Marda
Silver Medal in U-17 Category:
1) Zorawar Sandhu
Silver Medal in U-19 Team Category:
1) Vir Sandhu Jr.
2) Zorawar Sandhu
3) Yohaan Marda
4) Vir Sandhu Sr.
Individual Achievements:
1) School Coach Cyril Kuhn won Gold in Men’s Individual Category.