The Falcon Uttarakhand State Squash Championship 2023 featured notable participation from students of The Doon School.

1) Vedang Goel

2) Arav Sharma

3) Ranveer Tomar

4) Vir Sandhu Jr.

5) Vir Sandhu Sr.

6) Zorawar Sandhu

7) Yohaan Marda

Results:

Bronze Medal in U-15 Category:

1) Vir Sandhu Jr.

2) Yohaan Marda

Silver Medal in U-17 Category:

1) Zorawar Sandhu

Silver Medal in U-19 Team Category:

1) Vir Sandhu Jr.

2) Zorawar Sandhu

3) Yohaan Marda

4) Vir Sandhu Sr.

Individual Achievements:

1) School Coach Cyril Kuhn won Gold in Men’s Individual Category.