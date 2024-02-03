Farewell Lunch at Holding Houses

Dear Batch of 2024,

As you venture into the next chapter of your journey, Foot & Martyn Houses stand witness to the incredible growth you’ve undergone at The Doon School. From eager freshers to resilient Doscos, you’ve evolved into promising individuals.

Ms. Stuti Kuthiala, Ms. Ruchi Sahni, and Mr. Samik Das, along with their tutors & dames, hosted a heartfelt farewell lunch, symbolizing the end of one phase and the beginning of another. Let’s remember the memories forged within these walls, as they are the stepping stones to your future success. Cherish the bonds, the laughter, and the lessons learned.

As you bid adieu to Chandbagh soon, carry the spirit of resilience and determination with you. Best wishes for your onward journey; may you continue to shine brightly.