Farewell to South African Exchange Students

The Doon School extends its heartfelt farewell to Nicholas Dalrymple, Joshua Dube, and Tochi Ezenwugo, ambassadors from Hilton College, South Africa. Their august presence, gracing our institution since August 24th, imparted an enduring legacy upon our academic fraternity. These paragons of scholarship exemplified profound commitment to cross-cultural understanding and intellectual enlightenment, endowing our community with invaluable insights.

As they return to Hilton College, we pause to commemorate the cherished moments and profound experiences shared. The Doon School conveys its most earnest well-wishes for their forthcoming journeys, certain that they shall continue to illuminate the world with their exceptional contributions.