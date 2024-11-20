Founder’s 2024 Exhibiton: Immersive Journey through “Words and Worlds”

The theme for Founder’s exhibition this year was ‘Words and Worlds’ capturing the multitudes of linguistic and literary diversity. From the chronicles of literature and language; historical annals from Bewolf to Subaltern studies and Anglo-Saxons to Postmodernism through an exuberant cosmos of books where onlookers would receive an immersive experience of a cafe-like set up, immaculately designed to transform a hitherto classroom into a hybrid space that celebrates books alongside coffee and music finally navigating the literary planet with popular characters from the pages of books come alive showcasing their feats and treating the visitors with both physical souvenirs and thought-provoking yet lasting insights. Delight yourselves with some splendid glimpses.