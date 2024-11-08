Founder’s English Play: A Doll’s House Captivates Audience

The Doon School English Dramatics Society’s production of A Doll’s House by Henrik Ibsen for Founder’s Day 2024 proved to be a powerful success. Produced by Arjun Mitra and directed by Ashima Dean, the play vividly portrayed Nora’s journey against societal expectations, offering a thought-provoking experience to a predominantly male audience.

Ibsen’s 19th-century masterpiece, which famously sparked discussions around gender and freedom in Norway, resonated deeply with audiences of all ages. The performance not only highlighted historical struggles for women’s rights but also reminded viewers of the enduring importance of these themes today.

The Doon School continues to uphold its legacy of excellence in dramatics.