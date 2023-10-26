German Language Day Celebration

The MFL department recently celebrated Tag der deutschen Sprache (German Language Day). This event was initiated by the German Language Association in 2001, aims to promote awareness and interest in the German language. The highlight of the event was a captivating skit titled “Affenfänger von Doon,” drawing inspiration from the renowned German folk tale, “The Pied Piper of Hamelin.” Enthusiastic students from D, C, B, and S Forms prepared this skit.

The event featured a spelling competition, a German word quiz, and a musical performance, engaging both students and masters. The event was concluded with delectable German dishes, including Schnitzel, Curry sausage, and the iconic Black Forest cake.