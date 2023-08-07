Global Recognition for The Doon School’s Innovative Space Settlement Designs (ISSDC)

Posted on : August 7, 2023

The Doon School NEST Team shines at the International Space Settlement Design Competition 2023!

Congratulations to Rohan Taneja, Keshav Bagrodia, Tanmay Gupta, Zubin Mehra, Aradhya Jain, Arjun Mitra, Kai Kubo, Harshil Makin, Krish Agrawal, Ganadhipati Aryan, Taarak Harjai, and Soumik Agarwalla for representing the School at Kennedy Space Centre, USA. They reached the finals after winning the Asian Semifinals and collaborated with 5 other teams in Company DAFC to propose a futuristic mining base on the Moon. The team was escorted & guided by Physics Master, Mr Vratik Upadhyay.

Proud runners-up!

#TheDoonSchool #SpaceExplorers #FutureLeaders #TeamNEST #ISSDC