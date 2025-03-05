Success of the 2nd Great Backyard Bird Count at Chandbagh!

We are thrilled to share the success of the 2nd edition of the Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC) at Chandbagh. This year, we had the privilege of hosting experienced eBirders from Dehradun, whose expertise enriched our birding experience.

Over four days, we recorded 61 bird species, including four exciting new additions: Swift sp., Swallow sp., Treecreeper sp., and the Asian Barred Owlet. The event fostered a deeper connection with nature among students and staff, reaffirming our commitment to environmental conservation.

Let’s continue to celebrate and protect our feathered friends!