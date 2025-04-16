Hindustani Classical Music Evening with Dr. Jayateerth Mevundi

Under the aegis of SPIC MACAY Uttarakhand, The Doon School had the honour of hosting an evening of Hindustani Classical Music featuring Dr. Jayateerth Mevundi, one of the most prominent vocalists of the Kirana Gharana. Held on April 15, 2025, at the BML Munjal Auditorium, the event welcomed students and faculty from invited schools across Dehradun.

Renowned for his powerful and emotive renditions, Dr. Mevundi—disciple of Pt. Shripati Padegar and musical descendant of Bharat Ratna Pt. Bhimsen Joshi—delivered a performance that celebrated the depth and richness of India’s classical music heritage.