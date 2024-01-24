Indian round of the Space Settlement Design Competition (INSSDC) was held at BML Munjal University. Ten students from The Doon School participated in INSSDC after clearing the qualifier round and showcased their exceptional talents. Collaborating with teams from three other schools in Rockdonnell, they designed a space Mining settlement within a crater on the moon, Luna.

Aradhya Jain 430-O assumed the role of president, leading the whole team. Their innovative design and collaborative efforts earned them the runners-up trophy in the competition. This remarkable achievement highlights the student’s dedication to space exploration and settlement and showcases their ability to work effectively as a team, combining creativity and technical expertise in pursuit of excellence. The Doon School is now qualified and will be participating in the Asian round of SSDC in the month of March.