Induction Day 2025

On 4th April 2025, The Doon School welcomed the new D and C Form students through an Induction Programme. The day began with registrations and settling in, as boys prepared to begin their journey at The Doon School.

The programme concluded at the BML Munjal Auditorium with an address by Headmaster Dr Jagpreet Singh, who introduced the team that will guide the boys through their transformative years at the School. Later, the School Captain and Prefects briefed the new students on Doon’s culture and offered their support to help them adjust to their new environment.