The new D and C Form Students were welcomed at The Doon School through the Induction program held on 31st March 2024. The day began with registrations, boys unpacking their belongings, completing medical formalities, and sharing some precious moments with family members as they prepare to embark on an exciting journey. The event concluded with the Headmaster Dr Jagpreet Singh’s address and introduction to the team at school at the BML Munjal auditorium.