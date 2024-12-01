Inter House Cross-Country Championship 2024 Results

The thrilling Inter House Cross-Country Championship 2024 was held on 28th November, showcasing talent across Junior, Medium, and Senior categories. In Juniors, Tata House dominated with Abhyuday Solanki and Druvan Mahanta securing top positions, followed by Shivam Kedia (Hyderabad). For the Mediums, Udayaditya Samanta (Hyderabad) claimed first, while Samuel Clarke – Exchange Student (Oberoi) and Rahul Oram (Hyderabad) followed. In Seniors, Shauryajit Singh (Hyderabad) led, followed by Lohitaksh Gupta (Oberoi) and Arjun Prakash (Kashmir).

Hyderabad House triumphed overall, winning the House Cup, with Tata second and Kashmir third. The competition fostered team spirit and athleticism.