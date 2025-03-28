Inter-House Junior Hindi Declamation 2025

The Hindi Department at The Doon School successfully hosted the Inter-House Junior Hindi Declamation Competition, where students showcased their exceptional oratory skills in self-written and pre-written categories.

The self-written pieces offered a glimpse into the students’ lives and experiences within the school community. Meanwhile, the pre-written category explored a diverse range of genres, from comedy to thought-provoking themes and dramatic monologues.

The juniors truly impressed with their clarity, confidence, and expression, making the competition a memorable one!

The event was a resounding success, fostering a deeper appreciation for public speaking and Hindi literature among students.