Inter House Music and Dance Competition 2024 : Results

The Inter-House Music and Dance Competition 2024 showcased remarkable talent across various categories. Tata House excelled in Dance, while Oberoi House took the spotlight in the Popular Band segment. Hyderabad House shone in Drums, and Kashmir House won the Light Classical Vocal category. Jaipur House claimed victories in both Hindustani Orchestra and Choir.

In the overall rankings, Hyderabad House secured 5th place, followed by Tata House in 4th, Kashmir House in 3rd, Jaipur House in 2nd, and Oberoi House emerging as the overall winner.