  • Mon, 11th March, 2024

THE DOON SCHOOL

Inter House Poetry Competition 2024

The Doon School recently hosted the Inter House Poetry Competition, showcasing the poetic prowess of our students. In the Junior category, Mahek Kumar claimed the top spot, followed by Zoravar Singhal and Lakshya Baheti securing the 2nd and 3rd positions, respectively. The Senior category witnessed Aryavardhan Agarwal emerging as the champion, with Krtin Goel and Ainesh Dora securing the 2nd and 3rd places.

House-wise standings reflected Oberoi House securing the 1st position, followed by Kashmir House and Tata House at 2nd and 3rd, respectively. Hyderabad House and Jaipur House secured the 4th and 5th positions.

The esteemed judging panel, consisting of experts in the field, included Dr. Pradeep Sharma, Dean of Activities and Hindi Teacher at Selaqui International School, Dehradun; Ms. Poonam Dahiya, Head of International Senior School at The Heritage International Experiential School; and Dr. Dinesh Pratap Singh, Professor at Rajkeeya Snaatakottar Mahavidhyalaya, Raipur. Their insightful evaluations added a layer of expertise to the competition.

Congratulations to all the participants and winners for contributing to a memorable celebration of poetry at The Doon School!

The Doon School, Mall Road, Dehradun, India, Pin-248003

Email: [email protected]

For all admissions enquiries,

Please contact [email protected] or

Telephone – +91-135-2526406

