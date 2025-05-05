Oberoi House Lifts Prestigious House Cup at Inter-House Swimming Competition 2025

The opening ceremony of the recently concluded Inter-House Swimming Competition 2025 was graced by Dr. Dillip Kumar Panda, Principal of SelaQui International School, while Ms. Sangeeta Kain, Principal of Welham Boys’ School, inspired students as the Chief Guest at the closing ceremony.

From Junior to Senior categories, swimmers showcased incredible speed, skill, and sportsmanship. Several new records were set, reflecting the hard work and determination of our young athletes. Every race was a celebration of talent, house spirit, and teamwork.

•⁠ ⁠Junior Cup – Tata House

•⁠ ⁠Medium Cup – Jaipur House

•⁠ ⁠Senior Cup – Oberoi House

•⁠ ⁠House Cup – Oberoi House

Congratulations to all participants for making the event truly memorable!