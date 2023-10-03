The Inter School Sigma Mathematics Competition 2023 witnessed fierce competition among 20 participating schools, all united by their passion for mathematics. The preliminary round gauged participants’ problem-solving abilities and their teamwork skills. The ‘Fun with Games’ round offered an interactive exploration of mathematics, challenging students to apply math in engaging ways. An investigation round fostered a sense of mathematical inquiry. The top five teams advanced to the final round, intensifying the competition.

To engage escort teachers, various sessions were conducted by our masters such as KLA, ANC, MMR, CSG, and SRT, and our DOSCOS, Svanik Garg, Rohan Taneja, and Yuvaan Khamdhar, led interactive sessions. The competition successfully achieved its goal of promoting a collaborative approach to mathematics and making it more intriguing.

In the final round, RIMC secured first place, followed by DIS City Campus in second, The Doon School in third, Brightlands School in fourth, and New Doon Blossom School in fifth. The intense and challenging competition showcased the prowess of these math enthusiasts, contributing to making mathematics more captivating for all participants.