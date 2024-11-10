Inter School Sigma Mathematics Competition 2024

The 7th Sigma Inter-School Mathematics Competition recently took place, showcasing the exceptional talent and enthusiasm of young mathematicians from 14 participating schools. The event was filled with engaging activities, including a question-solving round, mathematical rangoli, and a tangram challenge, all designed to test and enhance the students’ mathematical skills.

After an exciting series of rounds, five teams made it to the final quiz: RIMC, Doon International School City Campus, Asian School, Welham Boys’ School, and The Doon School. The competition was intense, featuring six rigorous rounds that challenged the participants’ knowledge and teamwork.

In the end, The Doon School emerged victorious, securing first place, while Asian School was recognized as the runner-up. The Headmaster, Dr. Jagpreet Singh, addressed the gathering, commending the young mathematicians for their remarkable performances and the high quality of the quiz. His words inspired both participants and teachers, emphasizing the importance of fostering a passion for mathematics in the next generation.