The Doon School Badminton Team competed in the IPSC Badminton Tournament at B.K. Birla Centre for Education, Pune, from October 28-30, 2024.

Under-17 Team Events: The team won against Genesis School (2-0) and PPS Nabha (2-0) but narrowly lost to DPS, R.K. Puram (1-2). They advanced to the Pre-Quarterfinals, defeating Pinegrove School (2-0), but fell to Modern School (0-2) in the Quarterfinals.

Under-19 Team Events: The team excelled in their group, winning all matches but were defeated in the Quarterfinals by LK Singhania Education Centre (0-2).

Individual Highlights: Ansh Sikaria (U-14) reached the Pre-Quarters, Kaushal Kishor Golyan (U-17) secured 3rd place, and Anuj Agarwal (U-19) reached the Quarterfinals.