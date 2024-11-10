IPSC Badminton Tournament at B.K. Birla Centre for Education, Pune
The Doon School Badminton Team competed in the IPSC Badminton Tournament at B.K. Birla Centre for Education, Pune, from October 28-30, 2024.
Under-17 Team Events: The team won against Genesis School (2-0) and PPS Nabha (2-0) but narrowly lost to DPS, R.K. Puram (1-2). They advanced to the Pre-Quarterfinals, defeating Pinegrove School (2-0), but fell to Modern School (0-2) in the Quarterfinals.
Under-19 Team Events: The team excelled in their group, winning all matches but were defeated in the Quarterfinals by LK Singhania Education Centre (0-2).
Individual Highlights: Ansh Sikaria (U-14) reached the Pre-Quarters, Kaushal Kishor Golyan (U-17) secured 3rd place, and Anuj Agarwal (U-19) reached the Quarterfinals.