IPSC Basketball Championship hosted by The Pestle Weed School, Dehradun

School Basketball U-17 Team won Bronze at IPSC Basketball Championship held at The Pestle Weed School, Dehradun.

They dominated the group stage, securing wins over Daly College Indore, Birla Public School Pilani, and HPS Hyderabad. In the quarterfinals, they defeated YPS Mohali with solid teamwork and skill.

After a challenging semifinal against the host team, they narrowly missed the finals. However, they bounced back in a thrilling bronze medal match against Army Public School, Dagshai, clinching victory in a nail-biting finish. Congratulations to the team for their dedication and outstanding achievement!